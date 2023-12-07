You’ll be on the hunt for several resources that you need to use to upgrade your items at your village in LEGO Fortnite. These resources can appear in multiple locations of your world, but Sand Shells are a bit trickier to find, and they drop from Sand Rollers.

You’ll have to visit a specific location if you want to grab this precious resource from Sand Rollers. You’re going to need it for some upgrades in your village, improving your crafting bench to make the best tools and items that you can find in your world. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Sand Rollers for Sand Shells in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Sand Rollers in LEGO Fortnite

You can find Sand Rollers in the desert biome of your LEGO Fortnite world, which will be in a different location for every player. In my world, it was to the east of my starting location, but you can always ask the villagers who visit you if they know where to find the desert biome.

The desert biome is a dangerous location to visit if you’re not prepared. I would recommend making sure to bring items to help protect against the heat and ensure you have plenty of weapons on you. The enemies in LEGO Fortnite’s desert biome are dangerous, and the Sand Roller is no different. Like the regular Roller, it has a charge attack that can deal a lot of damage to you, throws rocks at you from afar, and has a melee attack it can use against you. I find that using a short sword is the best way to deal with it, making your job much easier to return home with a Sand Shell.

How to Use Sand Shells in LEGO Fortnite

You’re going to need to find Sand Shells if you want to upgrade a handful of your items in your village for LEGO Fortnite. The crafting bench is one of these locations where you’ll need to use Sand Shells, and there are other recipes you can find while playing that need it. The more Sand Shells you have, the more you’ll be ready to take on some of the tougher challenges of your LEGO Fortnite world.

I recommend placing a camp near a desert biome in your LEGO Fortnite world. This makes it easier to visit this location, and regularly explore the desert. So long as you have something protecting you from the heat and you have weapons to take out these foes, you should be good to go and take down the Sand Rollers for their Sand Shells.