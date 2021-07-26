How to increase inventory space in New World

Your inventory in New World can fill up pretty quickly if you’re picking up nearly every resource that you find crossing your path, or you hold on to every item that you no longer need. All of these tiny little things stack up, and they’re going to weigh you down. In this guide, we’re going to share the best way to increase your inventory space so you can carry around more items.

The best way to improve your inventory space is to visit the Outfitting Station in the city you’re in to find the Coarse Leather Bag. It should be under the All-purpose Bags category. These are all of the ingredients you’re going to need to create this bag, increasing your inventory space.

45 Coarse Leather

25 Linen

10 Iron Ingots

1 Minor Rune of Holding

The Coarse Leather is a material you can make from the Tannery, another crafting station you can find in town, which requires four rawhides. The Linen you need to make will come from a Loom station, which comes from four fibers. The Iron Ingots will be made from the Smelter, which comes from iron ore. The final ingredient, the Minor Rune of Holding, will come from your faction commander. You will need to find them somewhere in the city.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When speaking with the faction commander, go to the faction board and buy rewards from them. The Minor Rune of Holding will cost 1,000 Faction points to purchase. Once you have all four ingredients, return to the Outfitting Station, you’ll be able to craft your Coarse Leather Bag, increasing your character’s encumbrance, giving them more inventory space.