As in most RPGs, inventory space is essential in Harvestella. If you don’t manage it well enough, you will end up running out of backpack space in the middle of a dungeon. This inconvenience will have you running back to your house to drop all your items off so you can get back to looting the area you were in. Your inventory space determines how many healing items you can bring with you and the resources you can carry back out. That’s why it is important to increase your inventory space whenever possible. This guide will show you how to increase your backpack space in Harvestella.

How to upgrade your backpack in Harvestella

When you start the game, you will have a pretty decent backpack size of 16 spaces. While this sounds like a lot compared to some games, you will soon realize that you can completely fill up this space with little effort thanks to the game’s many resources like Copper and Silver Ore. Luckily, you won’t need to play the game very long to unlock the ability to upgrade your backpack.

Before you can upgrade your inventory space, you need to complete one task; you need to unlock the entirety of Lethe Village. This won’t take long since you only need to complete the prologue. Once that is complete, you will be allowed to access the general store. Talk to the store’s proprietor and you will see that she sells the items needed to learn to fish, some seeds, and the backpack inventory upgrade.

The LV2 upgrade will cost you 500 Grilla which can easily be obtained by selling your crops and any extra resources that you find in the early-game dungeons. This upgrade will expand your inventory space by eight more spaces. The second upgrade for the backpack, however, will cost 10,000 Grilla, so you better start saving the extra pennies. You will obtain more valuable items later on after you unlock the bombs so that you can pay for the more expensive upgrades in the game.