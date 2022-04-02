How to increase your Mythic Rank in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Your Mythic Rank in Wonderlands is similar to your Badass Rank in previous Borderlands games. You can put points into the various bonuses to increase your stats. Each stat type can be increased from your core stats like dexterity, strength, and intelligence, to your damage-increasing stats like gun damage, melee damage, and ability damage. How you rank yourself up is entirely up to you and your playstyle. Here is how you increase your Mythic Rank in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to unlock Mythic Rank

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will take a while for you to unlock Mythic Rank during your run through the Wonderlands. Like ranks in previous games, you don’t unlock this feature until you have reached the maximum level of 40. At this point, you will most likely be in the final section of the Overworld and making your way through Sunfang Oasis if you have been doing the side quests. If not, you will probably be in Ossu-Gol Necropolis.

How to increase Mythic Rank

Screenshot by Gamepur

Increasing your Mythic Rank works exactly like increasing your level before you reached level 40. Anything that gives you experience like completing quests, defeating enemies, and gathering collectibles will all contribute to your Mythic Rank experience bar. This experience bar is the purple one that appears above the original yellow one at the bottom of your screen.

Each time the bar fills up, you will gain one point to place into any of the Mythic Rank stat bonuses. These bonuses are separated into four categories; Druid, Archmage, Blademaster, and Deadeye. When you first unlock Mythic Ranks you will be allowed to choose which category you want to start in. After that, you will add points into the categories going clockwise. In other words, if you put a point into something in the Archmage tree, the next point will go into the Blademaster tree, and so on.