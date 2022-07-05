How to install the Pre-Teen Mod for The Sims 4

Sims 4 is an ongoing game that has been expanded over and over again by the developers and even further built upon by the vast modding community. Yet it seems that the devs have found it more important to add vampires and werewolves than the pre-teen development stage to our Sims, once again proving that it’s indeed scarier to be a pre-teen than a bloodthirsty ghoul.

However, the prolific modder ItsKatato has found a way to take care of this issue, by developing a Pre-Teen mod and even further sub-mods that enhance the experience. This mod alters the look of the sims to somewhere between kids and teens, gives them the ‘pre-teen’ trait, adds the middle school mechanic, and even an overall hygiene system, among other things. On their page, the modder has even given a roadmap on what the future plans for the mod include.

How to download and install the Pre-Teen mod

To start, you will first need to download the mod from the creator’s page. This mod also has a few dependencies and prerequisites. It requires the ‘Parenthood’ pack and optionally the ‘Snowy Escape’ pack. As for other mods, it requires the ‘Lumpinou’s Mood Pack’ mod. Once all of that has been taken care of, make sure to download the Pre-Teen mod itself.

After you have downloaded the ZIP file containing the mod, take the following steps to install the mod: