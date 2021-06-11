How to investigate the mysterious devices in Genshin Impact – Midsummer Island Adventure

For part two of the Midsummer Island Adventure in Genshin Impact, players will need to finish a quest called “Summer Vacation: Proceed with Caution”. The first step in this quest is to investigate some mysterious devices that appear in the sea while the party is asleep.

After speak with the other members of the party, players will be able to jump in their boat and make their way to the devices. There are three in total, and you can begin in any order you like.

There is no real indicator as to what you need to do to investigate the devices when you arrive at them, but the answer is quite simple, you need to destroy them. You can use the normal or the charged attack from your ship to inflict damage on them. When the device is destroyed, move on to the next one.

Once all three have been destroyed, you are in a for a surprise, and some changes to the map. We are not entirely sure we agree with the wording of this quest, and it could have been a lot clearer, but the answer is quite simple, at least.

Once you are finished, you’ll need to head back to land as a bunch of new islands are about to appear, and then you will have more investigating to do.