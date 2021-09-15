How to know which character detected you in Apex Legends

Recon Legends are often valuable trackers in Apex Legends, that much is not even arguable. That said, a lot of the time when tracking abilities gain info on enemy players, they also know they have been detected. So, if you are fighting against Recon Legends, how do you know who is detecting you? As of the Evolution collection Event patch, there is now a new and improved set of alerts you can receive that even depict the icon of the Legend who scanned you.

Detection Alerts

Images via Respawn

If you are detected by a Recon Legend’s tactical ability in Apex Legends, you will get an alert on the screen that coincides with the Legend you were scanned by. The alert will depict an icon of the Legend who scanned you, along with a message. There are also other visual and sounds cues.

Seer

Ability: Focus of Attention

Detection Alert Color: Blue

Detection Alert Message: Micro-Drones Detected

Visual Effects: Blue-white micro drones buzzing around the screen

Sound Effects: A scan sound with a lingering fuzzy, swarming effect

Bloodhound

Ability: Eye of the Allfather

Detection Alert Color: Red

Detection Alert Message: Sonar Detected

Visual Effects: A red-orange glow on your character

Sound Effects: A distinct scanning sound when you are first hit

Crypto

Ability: Surveillance Drone

Detection Alert Color: Green

Detection Alert Message: Drone Detected

Visual Effects: A looping scan of your character while in range

Sound Effects: Repeated technological scanning noises

Note: Valkyrie can also scan players from the air with her passive, but there is no traditional alert message for this.