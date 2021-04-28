How to leave the Housing Island in the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact

Some players are running into an issue with the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact, in that they are having difficulty leaving. This isn’t down to how much fun they are having, it’s just a matter of the method of leaving being a little ambiguous.

If you are struggling, then have no fear, this guide is here to help you out. There are actually two different ways to leave the Serenitea Pot when you are done, so let’s run through them both.

The first method is by opening the map the same way you do when you are out in the real world. This will bring up a map of your island, and in the bottom right corner, you will notice it says the name of your map (in our case it is Floating Abobe) with a prompted button beside it, and a picture of the teapot symbol.

Clicking this button will give you the option to select the map of Teyvat. Highlight the Teyvat option, then hit the switch button to change to the main world map. You can now select any teleport you please and go straight to it.

The second way to leave the Serenitea Pot is by simply opening your inventory, going to the gadget menu, and selecting the Pot the same way you do to enter. When it appears in front of you, interact with it to leave.

As you can see, both methods are very simple, it is just slightly ambiguous because games tend to be allow this type of action to leave small hubs like this in a single click, so don’t feel bad if it confused you.