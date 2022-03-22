Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Answered

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has just been revealed, and the asymmetrical multiplayer game features all the Proton Packs and PK Meters you can handle. Two of the original movie cast members appear in it as well, which begs the question: is this game a sequel? More specifically, does it pick up where 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife left off?

The short answer is an emphatic yes. Dan Akroyd and Ernie Hudson (who previously said a new game was on the way) appeared in Afterlife, and they’re here in Spirits Unleashed too. After the events of the movie, the duo has started recruiting new Ghostbusters to the team — that’s where the player comes in. You get to create your own Ghostbuster and play alongside three others in a four-person team. Meanwhile, a fifth player goes against your squad as a powerful ghost. You can see what that asymmetrical multiplayer looks like in the announcement trailer below.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is the latest title from Ilfonic, who previously developed Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds — both asymmetrical multiplayer games themselves. Spirits Unleashed is currently slated for a late 2022 release, but we don’t have an exact launch date at this time. Target platforms have not been announced either. The trailer’s description merely says that the game “is coming to a platform near you.”