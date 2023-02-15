There are several objectives you need to complete while playing through the DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. These missions are critical to unlocking objectives and giving you access to experience points and contraband items. One of these objectives for Break Check involves locating a car crash site at a specific location. Here’s what you need to know about how to locate the car crash site near the observatory for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the car crash site at the observatory site in DMZ

This a location you can find on the Al Mazrah map, so you want to avoid taking it alongside any missions that you need to do on Ashika Island. For those who have played DMZ for quite some time, this location should not be new to you and instead takes you to far more familiar ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The exact location you’re looking to find is called Zaya Observatory, which is a location that you can find by opening your map. The exact location of the car crash becomes a bit more difficult as this information is not laid out in the mission. You can find the car crash to the south of the observatory, which will bring you to the next steps of the Break Check mission. It will be close to a dirt road. You can approach this location to acquire the hard drive, and then you’re going to need to place it at a drop point on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s easy to think this mission requires you to go to Ashika Island, but you won’t. This is a mission that you can complete on Al Mazrah. We recommend going to this location heavily armed as there’s going to be a handful of enemies guarding this area, and patrolling nearby. There’s also the danger of other players looking for this to complete their missions.