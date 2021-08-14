How to make a balloon in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can make balloons to have some fun and travelling from one place to another easily. Not only this, but you can also use them to decorate your home, fences or make animals fly. If you also want to make balloons in the game, you can follow the steps mentioned below. Before proceeding, it is worth keeping in mind that these are available only in Minecraft Education Edition.

Guide to make balloons in Minecraft

Image via Mojang

Players will require a total of three things to craft a balloon, i.e. latex, helium, dye and lead. Among these, you can craft latex and helium in Compound Creator, while dye and lead can be crafted in Crafting Table using the following items:

Latex: Players can get it using Carbon and Hydrogen that can be made using Element Constructor.

Players can get it using Carbon and Hydrogen that can be made using Element Constructor. Dye: It can be obtained by smelting and mixing flowers, beetroot, and sea pickles

It can be obtained by smelting and mixing flowers, beetroot, and sea pickles Lead: Slime ball and strings are needed to make lead.

After you have done this, you will need to place all the items in the Crafting Table exactly like its shown in the picture below to make balloons.

Image via Mojang

Note: If you are not familiar with the number of protons, electrons and neutrons that are needed to make Carbon, Hydrogen and Helium, you can refer to a periodic table.