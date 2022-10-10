One of the biggest parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley is cooking meals for yourself and those who live alongside you in the valley. These meals can replenish your energy, raise your Friendship Level with the NPCs, and can even be used to complete quest parts. One of the more difficult meals you can make is a Banana Split. This five-star dessert isn’t one you can make right away. This guide will show you how to make a Banana Split in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Banana Split recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars. This is to show how many ingredients are required to make the meal. Since Banana Split is a five-star meal, it requires five ingredients to make it. Of course, these ingredients aren’t available right away and you will need to complete a few tasks before you can get them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make a Banana Split, you will need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome and the Chez Remy Restaurant. You will also need to complete Remy’s quest line. Dazzle Beach will cost around 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Once everything above is complete, gather the following ingredients to make a Banana Split:

Banana

Sugarcane

Slush Ice

Milk

A Sweet

Bananas can be found growing on trees in the Peaceful Meadow and on Dazzle Beach. They are more plentiful on Dazzle Beach. Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Slush Ice and Milk are both found in the Chez Remy Pantry although Slush Ice isn’t available until you complete Remy’s quest line. Finally, you can use any sweet in the game. Some examples are Sugarcane, Vanilla, and Cocoa Beans.