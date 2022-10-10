Cooking is one of the biggest parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley. As you progress through the game, you will collect ingredients that you can turn into wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. While most of these meals are savory, you can make a few sweet treats like Banana Ice Cream. Of course, making ice cream is the easiest of tasks. This guide will show you how to make Banana Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Banana Ice Cream recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Banana Ice Cream is one of the more complex desserts you can make in Dreamlight Valley. This recipe is used to make a four-star dessert which means that you will need four ingredients to make it. These ingredients, however, will take you a long time to obtain since there is a lot you need to do before you can get some of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Banana Ice Cream, you will need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome and the Chez Remy Restaurant. You can unlock Dazzle Beach by collecting and spending 1,000 Dreamlight to remove the Night Thorns blocking your path. To unlock the restaurant, you simply need to follow Remy’s quest line. Once you have completed both steps, you can start to gather the following ingredients:

Banana

Sugarcane

Milk

Slush Ice

Bananas can actually be found in both the Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach, though they are more plentiful on the beach. Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Milk and Slush Ice can both be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry. Unfortunately, Slush Ice can’t be bought right away and you need to complete Remy’s quest line to be able to buy it.