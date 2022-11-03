As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you can use to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy, can be given to residents to increase their friendship level, or even sold for a profit. Some of the more simplistic meals you can make are salads with the Green Salad being one of the easier ones to make. This guide will show you how to make a Green Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Green Salad recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a large number of different salads that you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley from Mediterranean Salads to fresh Hearty Salads. While most of these salads are three to five-star recipes, the Green Salad is only a two-star recipe. This means that you only need two ingredients to make this meal and the ingredients required are not difficult to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike most recipes that require you to unlock different biomes or gain access to the Chez Remy Restaurant, this meal doesn’t require any of that. You can actually obtain all of the ingredients required for it at the start of the game. As soon as you gain the ability to cook, gather the following ingredients:

Vegetable

Lettuce

Related: How to make Fish Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The only necessary ingredient for this recipe is Lettuce. You can obtain Lettuce by purchasing it or the seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. If you happen to have Wall-e’s Garden unlocked, you can also get Lettuce from there. You can also use any vegetable in the game as the second ingredient. We recommend Carrots since they can be found in the Peaceful Meadow but Tomatoes, Okra, and Bell Peppers also work.