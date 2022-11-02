You will collect tons of different ingredients as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley that you will use to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. While some of these meals can be used to progress quests, most of them will be given to NPCs to increase their friendship level or sold to Goofy for extra Star Coins. One of the many meals you can make is Fish Salad; a great appetizer. This guide will show you how to make Fish Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fish Salad Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are ranked from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are needed to make them. Since Fish Salad is a three-star recipe, you will need three ingredients to make it. These ingredients are actually pretty simple to obtain so making this meal should not take you very long.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make a Fish Salad, you will need to unlock either the Glade of Trust or the Forest of Valor. We recommend unlocking the Glade of Trust first since it costs less Dreamlight to unlock than the Forest of Valor. Once you have unlocked either biome, gather the following ingredients to make a Fish Salad:

Fish

Lemon

Lettuce

Related: How to make an Oyster Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since Fish Salad is a versatile recipe, you can use any fish in the game for it. No need to use rare fish like Fugu for a meal like this, a common Carp will do just fine. Lemons can be found growing on trees in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. Finally, Lettuce can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Once you have all the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Fish Salad.