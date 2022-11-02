As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you can use to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals that you cook can be sold for extra coins, eaten to replenish your energy, or even given to NPCs to increase their friendship level. One of the many recipes you can make is a Peanut Butter Sandwich; a classic lunch that requires some jelly. This guide will show you how to make a Peanut Butter Sandwich in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Peanut Butter Sandwich recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars to show how many ingredients are required to make it. Since the recipe for Peanut Butter Sandwich is a two-star recipe, you only need two ingredients to make it. Unfortunately, one of the ingredients isn’t the easiest to obtain and will take you a while to get.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t need to unlock any specific biome to gather the ingredients required to make a Peanut Butter Sandwich. You will, however, need to enter the Ratatouille Realm inside Dream Castle and unlock Remy. After this, you will need to follow his quest line to unlock the ingredients in the Chez Remy Pantry. Once this is done, gather the following ingredients:

Peanuts

Wheat

Of the two ingredients needed for this meal, Peanuts are the more difficult to obtain. This is because you need to follow Remy’s quest line until they are unlocked. Once unlocked, you can purchase Peanuts from the Chez Remy Pantry for 200 Star Coins. Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Combine the ingredients at a cooking station to make a Peanut Butter Sandwich.