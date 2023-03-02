In Sons of the Forest, you get the luxury of building your own base. You can either build a simple one or get creative. If you’re planning to build a massive one for yourself and your companions, you might want to decorate it a little. For this, you will need to craft some Skull Lamps, which you can put around your base to make it look badass. In this guide, we are going to explain how to make a Skull Lamp in Sons of the Forest.

How to craft a Skull Lamp in Sons of the Forest

While Sons of the Forest does not give you any instructions on what to do, it still provides you with a Crafting Book filled with recipes. Using this, you can create walls, gates, Fish Traps, and more. The book also contains the recipe for a Skull Lamp, but players can get confused about it. In the book, it appears as if you need to combine a skull, stick, and cloth in your inventory to make it. However, this is not the case.

To make a Skull Lamp in Sons of the Forest, you need to first put a stick into the ground. This can be done by equipping the stick, looking directly towards the ground, pressing right-click to make a small white dotted circle appear, and then pressing left-click to place it. Then, you need to open your inventory, equip a piece of cloth, and put it on the stick. For the last step, you must reopen your inventory and equip the Skull. You can place it on the top of the stick by hovering over it. The Skull Lamp will be automatically set on fire; you don’t have to use a lighter.

If you want to move the Skull Lamp to another spot, you need to hit it using a melee weapon. This will break the lamp, and you can pick up the skull from the ground. However, you can only pick up the skull and stick, as the cloth will get destroyed in the process.