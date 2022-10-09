As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you will use to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals are used to replenish your energy, increase your Friendship Level with the NPCs, and even complete parts of quests. Tuna Burgers are just one of the many meals you can make, but it is also pretty difficult. This guide will show you how to make a Tuna Burger in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Tuna Burger recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars with five-star meals being the most difficult to make. Since Tuna Burgers are a five-star recipe, it requires five ingredients to make it. These ingredients, however, are scattered all across the valley and will take some time to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make yourself a Tuna Burger, you will first need to unlock the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust biomes. Together, these biomes will cost you around 7,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You can gather Dreamlight by completing tasks and quests around the valley. Once you have the locations unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make Tuna Burger:

Spinach

Tuna

Lemon

Wheat

Onion

Starting at the top, you can get Spinach from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. Tuna can be obtained from fishing the white nodes in the Glade of Trust and the Forgotten Lands. Lemons are found on trees in both the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. Wheat can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Finally, Onions can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Once you have all the ingredients, head over to a cooking station and make yourself a Tuna Burger.