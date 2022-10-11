Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with recipes that anyone can enjoy and you will be crafting them with all the ingredients you discover. The meals you make will be used to replenish your energy, raise your Friendship level with the NPCs, and even complete parts of quests. One of the many recipes you can learn in the game is the one for Vegetarian Tacos. This meal isn’t one that you are going to be making at the start of the game. This guide will show you how to make a Vegetarian Taco in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Vegetarian Taco recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars depending on how many ingredients are required to make the meal. Since the recipe for a Vegetarian Taco is a four-star recipe, you will need to obtain four ingredients to make it. These ingredients, however, aren’t available right away and will take some time to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make a Vegetarian Taco, you will need to unlock two biomes: Dazzle Beach and the Sunlit Plateau. These biomes will cost you around 8,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You can gather the required Dreamlight by completing tasks and quests around the valley. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy Restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. After all of this, you can gather the following ingredients to complete the recipe:

A vegetable

Chili Peppers

Cheese

Corn

Since the Vegetarian Taco recipe is a little versatile, you can use any vegetable you want to complete the recipe. The easiest vegetable to get is Carrots which are found in the Peaceful Meadow. Chili Peppers can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. Corn can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Finally, Cheese can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry once you have unlocked the restaurant.