How to make Wedding Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with different ingredients that you can obtain and make various meals out of. These meals can be used to replenish your energy and increase your Friendship Level with the various NPCs. One of the more special food items you can make is a Wedding Cake. This amazing dessert will take time and patience to make. This guide will show you how to make a Wedding Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Wedding Cake recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Despite being a five-star dessert and requiring five ingredients to cook, Wedding Cake isn’t the most difficult meal to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This dessert actually requires some pretty easy-to-find ingredients — far better than other recipes like Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie. You will, however, need to unlock a couple of biomes before you can obtain the ingredients that are required.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make a Wedding Cake, you will first need to unlock two biomes: Dazzle Beach and the Sunlit Plateau. Together, these biomes will cost you around 8,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You can obtain the Dreamlight required by completing tasks and quests around the valley. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. Afterward, you can gather the following ingredients to make a Wedding Cake:

Butter

Eggs

Wheat

Vanilla

Sugarcane

You can purchase the Eggs and Butter from the Chez Remy Pantry once you have unlocked the restaurant. Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Pleasant Meadow. Vanilla can be found growing on the ground in the Sunlit Plateau. Finally, Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Once you have the required ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make a Wedding Cake.