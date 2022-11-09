How to make and link a Hoyoverse account for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a massively popular free-to-play ARPG available across multiple platforms, giving players plenty of options on how they want to play the game. Players can enjoy the world of Genshin Impact on PC, Mobile, and Playstation 4 and 5. With cross-save support, you can swap devices and keep playing your same Genshin Impact save, keep your progress, and enable crossplay. This guide will walk you through setting up your Hoyoverse account and linking it to your systems so you can enjoy Genshin Impact anytime and anywhere you want.

How to make a Hoyoverse Account

Making a Hoyoverse account is simple. You need to go to the official Genshin Impact website and click the Log In button in the top right-hand corner of the page. From here, you create the account you want to use. You can also do this when you open the game on PC and mobile by clicking the Sign-up button.

If you plan to only play on PC and mobile, you don’t need to do anything else. The Hoyoverse account you created works across both systems, and you will need to login into either system using the same username and password to play the game. This means that whether you play on a PC or Mobile, you will have access to your SAVE data and can continue from where you left off regardless of which of the two systems you use.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use cross-save with a PSN account

Unlike PC and Mobile, linking up your PSN account for cross-save can be quite a nuisance and requires a little more work. Depending on whether you are moving your SAVE data to or from Playstation, the method of setting up your account link will be different. Here are the details for each situation.

Linking your PC/Mobile account to PlayStation 4/5 — Genshin Impact

Note: You can only do this by using a PSN account that has never logged into Genshin Impact beforehand. Also, make sure that you are logged into the correct PSN account before proceeding.

Download Genshin Impact onto your PS4/5

Open the game

Once the game loads, agree to the two notices that pop up.

After these agreements, a pop-up will appear asking if you want to link your account or skip it. Click the option to link your account.

A browser window will open and ask you for your email. This will be the email you used when creating your Hoyoverse account.

Enter your email to be sent a verification code

Check your email, and once you have the code, enter it into the box provided, and your account should become linked.

Please be aware that this prompt will only appear once. If you do not link your account when you first load up the game, it will automatically create an account for you using your PSN email address, and you will be unable to link another account to your PSN account, so make sure you follow these instructions carefully.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Linking your PSN account to PC/Mobile — Genshin Impact

If you are using this method, you need to use an email address different from your PSN email, as you cannot link a PSN account with a Hoyoverse account with existing data. It is also only possible to link one Hoyoverse account to your PSN account, so make sure you are linking up the correct accounts before going forward.

Log in to Genshin Impact on your PS4/5

Click on the Paimon icon in the top left of the screen

Select the cog to open settings and go to the Account option

Select the User Center option

Once the window has loaded, find the option Link Account

Create a new Hoyoverse account with a different email than your PSN account

Once that’s done and linked, you should be able to play Genshin Impact on PC and Mobile with your SAVE data from your PlayStation

When you are logging into Genshin Impact on PC or Mobile, you will need to use the Hoyoverse account you have linked to your PSN account in order to log in.

It is also possible to link social media accounts to your Hoyoverse account to log in and have some extra security. However, we recommend you avoid this method as it is usually the most temperamental and encounters errors and issues when trying to log in or link accounts. If you decide you want to, as a precaution, do it after you have linked up your accounts, as we have explained here, to avoid any unnecessary headaches. The Genshin Impact website has a helpful article you can check out if you encounter any major issues.