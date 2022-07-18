How to make and use a Stonecutter in Minecraft

The Stonecutter in Minecraft is an alternative tool you can use rather than relying on a crafting table. You can use it on several stone materials to manufacture them into interesting building blocks for your ideal home, such as specific slab types or stairs. In this guide, we’re going to cover how you go about making a Stonecutter and using it in Minecraft.

How to craft a Stonecutter in Minecraft

You will need to craft a Stonecutter before you can worry about using it. You will need one iron ingot, and three stone. These stones can be of any variety, so we recommend not being too picky with these choices. When you have these ingredients, you can craft this workstation down at any nearby location. Once the Stonecutter workstation is down, you can begin using it to make various stone stairs, slabs, and much more.

Image via FR-Minecraft

How to use the Stonecutter

The Stonecutter works with most types of Stone in Minecraft, including Cobblestone, Sandstone, and substances such as Andesite or Diorite.

You will better use a Stonecutter over a Crafting Table because you can produce more items. For example, you must use eight stone blocks to create six stairs at a regular Crafting Table. When you use a Stonecutter, every stone block will become a stair, allowing you to use fewer resources to make more items. The Crafting Table remains a suitable choice, though, if you need to complete building projects in multiple locations.

If you cannot craft a Stonecutter, there’s a chance you can find one in a Stone Mason house in a Village. We do not recommend relying on these locations because it’s typically better to make one at your base and use it whenever you need it, rather than needing to be closer to a Village.