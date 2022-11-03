Cooking is a major part of what you will be doing in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Because of this, you will spend a lot of time making meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals you make can be used to raise friendship levels, eaten to replenish your energy, or even sold to Goofy for some extra money. While there are many pies that you can make in the game, none are as wholesome as the Apple Pie. This guide will show you how to make Apple Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Apple Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a lot of different pie recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley from the simple Blueberry Pie to the difficult Gooseberry Pie. Apple Pie is one of the easier pie recipes in the game that only requires three ingredients to make. The ingredients needed for this recipe require little effort to obtain as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make an Apple Pie, all you need to do is open the Chez Remy restaurant. This can be done by unlocking Remy and following his quest line. Shortly after Remy returns to the valley, he will open his restaurant, giving you access to ingredients found within the Chez Remy Pantry. Once you have unlocked the restaurant, gather the following ingredients for the Apple Pie:

Apple

Wheat

Butter

Apples are the easiest ingredient to get for this recipe since they can be found growing on trees in the Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow. Each time you harvest them, you will be given three Apples. Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. You can also purchase the seeds to grow your own. Finally, Butter can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry for 190 Star Coins. Combine the ingredients at a cooking station and you will make yourself an Apple Pie.