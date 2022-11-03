There are a lot of different ingredients that you will find as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. These ingredients will be used to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals you make can be sold for a profit, eaten to replenish your energy, or used to complete quests. One of the many meals you can make is Veggie Pasta; a delectable dish with lots of fiber. This guide will show you how to make Veggie Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Veggie Pasta recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are required to make it. Since Veggie Pasta is a three-star recipe, you will need to gather three ingredients to make it. These ingredients are pretty easy to obtain and can actually be found fairly early on in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Veggie Pasta, you will first need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. This is the biome to the east of the Peaceful Meadow and it is one of the first biomes you should unlock since it only costs 1,000 Dreamlight to access. Once you have access to this biome, gather the following ingredients to make Veggie Pasta:

Tomato

Wheat

Veggie

Related: How to make Fish Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since this is a versatile dish, you can use any vegetable in the game to make it. We recommend using Carrots since they can be found at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Wheat can also be found at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. You can also purchase Wheat Seeds if you want to grow your own. Finally, Tomatoes can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Once you have all the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Veggie Pasta.