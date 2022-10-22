You will find tons of different ingredients as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. These ingredients are used to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals you create can be used to replenish your energy, be given to residents to raise their Friendship Level, or are required to complete quests. One of the many desserts you can make is Apple Sorbet; a wonderful treat on a hot day. This guide will show you how to make Apple Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Apple Sorbet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars. The number of stars represents how many ingredients are required to make the meal. Since Apple Sorbet is a three-star meal, you need three ingredients to make it. These ingredients aren’t the most difficult to obtain, but they will take time to get. It all starts with Remy’s restaurant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Apple Sorbet, you will need to unlock Remy’s Restaurant as well as complete Remy’s quest line. You cannot get one of the ingredients without finishing Remy’s final quest. You will also need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. This area is one of the first you should unlock and only costs 1,000 Dreamlight to gain access to it. Once this is all done, gather the following ingredients to make the dessert:

Apple

Slush Ice

Sugarcane

Apples are one of the easiest ingredients to obtain and can be found growing on trees around the Plaza and the Peaceful Valley. Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If unavailable, you can also purchase Sugarcane Seeds so that you can grow your own. Finally, Slush Ice can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after you have completed Remy’s quest line. Once you have all the ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station to make Apple Sorbet.