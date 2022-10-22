Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with ingredients that you can find and use to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. Each biome that you unlock has its own ingredients for you to find. The meals that you make with these ingredients can be used to replenish your energy and can be given to the residents to increase their Friendship Levels. One of the many ingredients that you can obtain is Vanilla. While it may sound like a basic ingredient, it is one that you won’t be able to obtain right away. This guide will show you how to get Vanilla in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Vanilla in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can get your hands on some Vanilla, you will first need to gain access to the Sunlit Plateau biome. This is the biome to the west of the Plaza. To unlock this biome, you will need to gather 7,000 Dreamlight. This will allow you to remove the Night Thorns that are blocking the entrance to the area. You can obtain the Dreamlight needed to unlock the area by completing tasks and quests around the valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After gaining access to the biome, you can find Vanilla growing on the ground. There is no need to unlock Goofy’s Stall in the area like you would need to do to obtain other ingredients. Vanilla can be identified by its dark leaves and tall stem. Each time you harvest it, you will get one Vanilla. When gathering this ingredient, bring a resident with you who is assigned to the foraging role. This will increase the amount of Vanilla you will obtain.

What recipes require Vanilla in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There are a decent number of meals that you can make if you get your hands on some Vanilla. For starters, Vanilla is a sweetener which means it is mainly used for desserts. The meals you can make with Vanilla include:

“My Hero” Cookie

Candy

Crepe

Root Beer

Vanilla Ice Cream

Waffles

Wedding Cake

Wonderland Cookies

As you can see, there is a pretty large number of recipes that require Vanilla to make them. Make sure you gather other ingredients like Sugarcane to increase the number of meals you can make in the game.