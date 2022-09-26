How to make Ariel walk in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will help the various residents by completing quests that further their stories. After you unlock Ariel and Prince Eric, you will undertake one of the biggest feats in the game, giving Ariel legs so that she can walk on land with Eric. This is no simple task and will require a lot of effort and magic on your part. Here is how you can make Ariel walk in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Part of His World quest guide

It will take quite a while, but after helping Ursula out, you will finally unlock Prince Eric and he will join the rest of the residents in the valley. After getting reacquainted with Ariel, Eric will want her to become a part of his world and walk among the residents the way that he does. Eric will request your help in the matter and it starts by having you collect a few items:

5 White Inpatients

5 Purified Night Shards

1 Vial

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting with the Inpatients, they are found exclusively in the Forgotten Lands. Next, the Purified Night Shards are made at a crafting bench by combining one Dream Shard and five Night Shards. It will take a total of five Dream Shards and 25 Night Shards to craft all the ones required for the quest. Lastly, the Vial is created on a crafting bench as well using three pieces of Glass. After obtaining all the items, craft the Shapeshifting Enchantment on a crafting bench.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After giving the Enchantment to Eric, he will give you some Fish Gut Oil and ask you to talk to Remy about making something to lure up a Nautilus Shell from deep beneath the waves. For the recipe Remy wants you to concoct, you will need the following ingredients:

4 Garlic

4 Onions

1 Lancetfish

1 Crab

To obtain the ingredients, start by heading to the Forest of Valor. You can buy Onions or Onion Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in this biome. Stay in the Forest of Valor and gather the Garlic from the forest floor. The Lancetfish is found by fishing blue nodes in the Forgotten Lands. Finally, Crabs are found by fishing blue nodes in the Frosted Heights.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the ingredients to Remy to get the Nautilus Bait. Apply the bait to your fishing rod and make your way to Dazzle Beach. Cast your line out where the river and ocean meet and you will catch a Nautilus. Bring Nautilus to Eric and you will get the Nautilus Pendant. Bring the pendant to Ariel and she will put it on, transforming her tail into a pair of legs. Talk to Eric again to complete the quest.