How to unlock Prince Eric in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will make friends with various Disney and Pixar characters. After helping these characters out, they will make their way to Dreamlight Valley where you can interact with them and complete requests. While many of these characters will appear relatively quickly in the game, there is one that is noticeably absent for a long time — Prince Eric. This guide will show you how you can unlock Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Poor Unfortunate Prince quest guide

To unlock Prince Eric, you first need to complete the quest called A Deal With Ursula. During this quest, you will make a deal with Ursula that results in you collecting four Dark Crystals. After completing your end of the bargain, Ursula will give you the Unfortunate Soul of Prince Eric. True to her nature, Ursula won’t tell you how to save Prince Eric and will instead leave you to figure it out for yourself. Immediately after, you will get the Poor Unfortunate Prince quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the quest, you will need to save Prince Eric. To do so, you need to harness the power of true love’s kiss and bring in some items to the valley that will remind Eric of what he once had. After showing Ariel what happened to Eric, go talk to Merlin and he will tell you that you need to perform three tasks:

Build Prince Eric’s Castle

Collect a sentimental item from within his castle

Have Ariel kiss him

You will automatically get Eric’s Castle in your inventory. Place it wherever you want in the valley and interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign to build it. Building the castle will cost 10,000 Star Coins. After building the castle, go inside and find Prince Eric’s Flute on the table in front of the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bring the flute to Ariel and she will remind Eric of the life he once had before kissing him. The kiss will work and Eric will be brought to the valley through the Wishing Well in the Plaza. Unfortunately, he won’t immediately run to Ariel. You will need to make three meals for him; Gazpacho, Vegetarian Stew, and a Berry Salad. Once you deliver all of the meals to Eric, he will feel well enough to see his true love and go running to her for a happy reunion. This will complete the quest.