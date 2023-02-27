Weapons are a necessity if you are trying to survive in Sons of the Forest. Without a good weapon, you will surely fall prey to the cannibals and mutants roaming the island. Early on in the game, you will be able to craft yourself a bow but you will need some arrows to go along with it. Later in the game, you will be able to find a compound bow to increase your firepower. Once more, you will need some additional arrows to make it worthwhile. This guide will show you how to make arrows in Sons of the Forest.

How to craft stone arrows in Sons of the Forest

The first type of bow that you are able to build in Sons of the Forest is a simple wooden bow made from sticks, duct tape, and rope. While it won’t be the greatest weapon you can get your hands on, it is certainly better than the basic items you start the game off with. After crafting this bow, you will need some arrows to fire from it. To make these, you will need the following materials:

Rocks

Sticks

Feathers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rocks and sticks are easy to find on the island. All you need to do is simply walk around and look at the ground. Eventually, you will gather all of the rocks and sticks needed for the arrows. Birds can be found everywhere but you will need to run up and hit them to get their feathers. These arrows are only able to be used with the standard bow and will automatically be equipped when you equip the bow.

How to craft fiberglass arrows in Sons of the Forest

The other type of arrows you can get are fiberglass arrows. These are meant to be used with the compound bow that you can find later on in the game. If you make these arrows and try to use them with the standard wooden bow, it will not work so make sure you have the compound bow before crafting these arrows.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fiberglass arrows can be made at any of the 3D printers found around the island. These printers are found in the maintenance bunkers marked by the green dots on the map. You will need the shovel to access each of these areas. Once inside, you can interact with the printer to make arrows for the compound bow. Each set of four arrows will cost you 50 printer resin. Not a bad investment for this deadly weapon.