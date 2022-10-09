As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that can be used to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can replenish your energy, increase your Friendship Level with the NPCs, and are also required for some quest parts. One of the many recipes you can learn is for Veggie Skewers. This meal may sound simple, but it actually requires a fair number of ingredients. This guide will show you how to make Veggie Skewers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Veggie Skewers recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While there are many simple recipes that you can learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley, some, require multiple ingredients to make. Since the recipe for Veggie Skewers is a four-star recipe, it requires four ingredients to craft. These ingredients, however, are found all across the valley and aren’t able to be obtained for a little while.

Before you can make Veggie Skewers, you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust, and Forest of Valor biomes. Together, these biomes will cost around 14,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You can gather this Dreamlight by completing tasks and quests around the valley. Once you have all of the areas unlocked, you can gather the following ingredients to make Veggie Skewers:

Mushrooms

Zucchini

Onion

Bell Pepper

Mushrooms can be found on the ground in the Glade of Trust. You can also get them by destroying the large purple mushrooms in the area. Zucchini can be obtained from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. Onions and Bell Peppers can both be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Veggie Skewers.