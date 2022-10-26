There are a ton of different ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley that you can use to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy, sold to Goofy for more Star Coins, and are even sometimes needed to complete quests. One of the many meals that you can make in the game is Seafood Pie; a more savory dish than most pies. This guide will show you how to make Seafood Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Seafood Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are required to make the meal. Since Seafood Pie is a three-star meal, you will need to gather three ingredients to make it. These ingredients, however, are not available right away and will take some time to get.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Seafood Pie, you will need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. This is biome is one of the first ones you should unlock in the game and only requires 1,000 Dreamlight to access. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. After both have been unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make the dish:

Seafood

Wheat

Butter

Related: How to make Blueberry Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since this is a flexible meal, you can use any seafood in the game to make it. You can find all of the seafood on Dazzle Beach or you can fish the blue nodes in the area to gather Shrimp. Wheat and Wheat Seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Finally, Butter can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after you have unlocked the restaurant. Once you have all the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station and you will make Seafood Pie.