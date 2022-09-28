How to make Birthday Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you live your life in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect ingredients to create wonderful meals for you and your Disney/Pixar pals. These meals can be used to increase your energy and increase your Friendship Level with the different residents. One of the more difficult-to-make meals is a Birthday Cake. This delicious dessert requires a lot of ingredients compared to the average meal and may take you a while to bake. This guide will show you how to make a Birthday Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Birthday Cake recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The meals in Dreamlight Valley are separated by star quality. The higher the star quality of a meal, the more ingredients are required to make it. Since Birthday Cake is a five-star meal, it requires a total of five ingredients that you must find in order to make it. Luckily, the ingredients aren’t extremely difficult to obtain and you only need to unlock a few of the biomes to obtain them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make a Birthday Cake, you will need to obtain the following ingredients from around Dreamlight Valley:

Butter

Eggs

Cocoa Beans

Sugarcane

Wheat

To start, the Butter and the Eggs are found in the Chez Remy Pantry. These ingredients will cost you 220 and 190 Star Coins for a total of 410 Star Coins. If you haven’t unlocked the restaurant, you can do so by unlocking Remy and following his quest line. Next up is the Wheat. This is the most accessible ingredient to obtain and can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

Sugarcane, like Wheat, is bought at one of Goofy’s Stalls. To obtain Sugarcane, you will need to unlock Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach and purchase either Sugarcane or Sugarcane Seeds to grow. Finally, the Cocoa Beans are found in the Sunlit Plateau biome. This is the biome to the west of the Plaza. Cocoa Beans can be found growing on the trees in this area. Once you have all of the ingredients, throw them together at a cooking station and you will have a Birthday Cake.