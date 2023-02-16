Cooking is one of the biggest parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley. When you aren’t busy decorating your home or collecting various materials, you will be behind the stove cooking up meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals that you make can be given to residents to raise their friendship levels, be sold for profit, and are sometimes used for quests. One of the many recipes in the game is for Buñuelos – a tasty fried dough treat. This guide will show you how to make Buñuelos in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Buñuelos recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars. These stars represent how many ingredients are needed to make the meal. Since Buñuelos is a four-star recipe, you will need to gather four ingredients to make it. These ingredients are actually fairly easy to obtain, making this one of the easier four-star meals to get your hands on in the game. Far easier than Fish Tacos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Buñuelos, you will first need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. You will also need to unlock the Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. This is one of the first things you will unlock in the game so you should already have it available. Once all of this has been done, gather the following ingredients:

Wheat

Cheese

Milk

Eggs

Wheat is one of the easiest ingredients to get in Dreamlight Valley. It is able to be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. You can also purchase the seeds in this location to grow your own Wheat. The rest of the ingredients can all be purchased from the Chez Remy pantry. This becomes available as soon as you unlock the restaurant. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station to make Buñuelos.