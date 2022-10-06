Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with various ingredients that you can use to create magnificent meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy, complete quest parts, and raise your Friendship Level with the NPCs. Fish Tacos are just one of the many meals that you can create in the game, but they aren’t the most simple. This guide will show you how to make Fish Tacos in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fish Taco recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fish Tacos are a four-star meal which means that they require four ingredients for you to make. The ingredients needed to make this recipe are scattered all across the valley and require you to unlock multiple biomes before you can obtain them all. Specifically, you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau and Dazzle Beach biomes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sunlit Plateau is the biome to the west of the Plaza and Dazzle Beach is the biome to the south of the Peaceful Meadow. Unlocking both of these biomes will cost you around 8,000 Dreamlight. You can collect Dreamlight by completing tasks and quests around the valley. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy Restaurant so you can get access to the pantry. Once everything has been unlocked, you can gather the following ingredients for the Fish Tacos:

A Fish

Corn

Chili Peppers

Cheese

The Corn can be found on Dazzle Beach. You will need to purchase it from Goofy’s Stall in the area. Chili Peppers are bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. Cheese can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry once the restaurant is unlocked. Finally, you can use any fish that you want for the recipe. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station to make some Fish Tacos.