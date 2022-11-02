How to make Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The bodies of water found in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s various biomes are inhabited by different species of fish. Every single one that you catch can also be made into its own specific dish each with its own particular set of ingredients. One example of a fish entrée that you can create is the Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod. Here’s how you can make it.

Related: How to make Fish Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This specific fish recipe is a 3-star entree which consists of the following ingredients:

Cod

Cheese

Wheat

Cod is one of the easiest fish to catch in the game because you can get it by simply using your Fishing Rod on any body of water in either the Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust, or Forgotten Lands biomes. For this ingredient, we recommend unlocking Dazzle Beach because it is the cheapest area to unlock in the game at only 1,000 Dreamlight.

Cheese is purchasable at the Chez Remy pantry for 180 Star Coins once you’ve finished Remy’s second quest called A Restaurant Makeover. Keep in mind that you may have to spend 3,000 Dreamlight to unlock Remy at the Dream Castle if you didn’t choose the Ratatouille Realm initially.

Lastly, Wheat can be bought at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow for only three Star Coins. You can also grow them instead by purchasing Wheat Seeds for one Star Coin each but you’ll have to wait around one minute to harvest them.

Although the presentation of this dish is visually appealing, its sale price value is the complete opposite because it can only be sold for 303 Star Coins. Additionally, the amount of stamina that it restores also leaves a lot to be desired as it only provides 840 Energy when consumed.