Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with different recipes you can make with the ingredients you find. The meals you make can be given to the residents to raise their Friendship Levels, sold to make a profit, or even used to complete quest steps. Chocolate Ice Cream, though simple sounding, is a difficult-to-make dessert that will require some patience. This guide will show you how to make Chocolate Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Chocolate Ice Cream recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are ranked from one to five stars to show how many ingredients are required to make them. Since Chocolate Ice Cream is a four-star dessert, it requires four ingredients to make it. Like Banana Ice Cream, these ingredients aren’t the easiest to obtain and cannot be found in the game immediately.

Before you can make this summertime treat, you will first need to unlock the Dazzle Beach and Sunlit Plateau biomes. These biomes together will cost you around 8,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You will also need to open the Chez Remy restaurant and complete Remy’s quest line. Once you have done all of this, gather the following ingredients for the ice cream:

Cocoa Beans

Sugarcane

Milk

Slush Ice

Cocoa Beans are found growing on trees in the Sunlit Plateau. Each tree will grant you three Cocoa Beans. Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If unavailable, you can also purchase Sugarcane Seeds to grow your own. Milk and Slush Ice can both be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry. Slush Ice, however, can only be purchased once it is unlocked by completing Remy’s quest line. Once you have all the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station, and you will have some Chocolate Ice Cream.