Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with different ingredients for you to find and use to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals are used to replenish your energy and increase the Friendship Levels of the NPCs. Some meals can even be sold for a high price. One of the many desserts you can make is Coconut Ice Cream. This dessert is great to enjoy on the beach. This guide will show you how to make Coconut Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Coconut Ice Cream recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Coconut Ice Cream is a four-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This means that it requires four ingredients to make. Unfortunately, these ingredients may take a while to obtain since they aren’t available right away. Just like with Banana Ice Cream, you will need to put in some work to make this dessert.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to complete a few tasks before you can get your hands on the ingredients required to make this ice cream. First, you need to unlock Dazzle Beach. This biome will cost you 1,000 Dreamlight to access. You also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. This can be done by following Remy’s quest line. On top of this, you will also need to complete Remy’s questline to unlock everything. Once all that is done, collect the following ingredients for the ice cream:

Coconut

Sugarcane

Milk

Slush Ice

Related: How to make Pastry Cream and Fruits in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If unavailable, you can also purchase the seeds to grow your own Sugarcane. Coconuts are also found on Dazzle Beach and are unlocked by following Maui’s quest line. Milk and Slush Ice are both found in the Chez Remy Pantry. While Milk is available right after opening the restaurant, you need to complete Remy’s quest line to unlock the Slush Ice.