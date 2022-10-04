As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that are used to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy, increase your Friendship Level with the NPCs, and can even be used to progress in quests. One of the many meals you can make in the game is Chowder. This dish may sound simple but it is anything but. This guide will show you how to make Chowder in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Chowder, you will need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. This can be done by following Remy’s quest line. You will also need to unlock the path to the Forgotten Lands biome. This is the biome on the other side of the Sunlit Valley and it will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock. After all of this, you can finally collect the ingredients listed below:

A Seafood

Milk

Potato

A Vegetable

Related: How to make Potato Leek Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The two easiest ingredients on the list are seafood and vegetable. You can use any seafood as part of the recipe and they are all found on Dazzle Beach. You can choose from a Scallop, Oyster, or Clam for the dish. As for vegetables, the easiest to obtain is Carrots. These are found in the Peaceful Meadow but any vegetable will do for the meal. Potatoes can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands. Finally, Milk can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after unlocking the restaurant.