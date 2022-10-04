As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that are used to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy, raise your Friendship Level with the NPCs, and are sometimes needed to complete quests. One of the many meals you can create in the game is Potato Leek Soup, but the ingredients for it are scattered all over the map. This guide will show you how to make Potato Leek Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Potato Leek Soup recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Potato Leek Soup may have a similar appearance to Pottage but it is much more difficult to make. Each recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars depending on how many ingredients it takes to make them. Since Potato Leek Soup is a five-star meal, it takes five ingredients to make this delicious soup. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get the ingredients for quite some time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain all of the ingredients required for Potato Leek Soup, you will first need to unlock the Forest of Valor and Forgotten Lands biomes. Together, these biomes will cost you around 19,000 Dreamlight to access. You can obtain Dreamlight by completing tasks around the valley. You also will need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by bringing Remy back to the valley. After all of these areas are unlocked, gather the following ingredients:

Leek

Potato

Milk

Onion

Garlic

The Leeks and Potatoes for the dish can be found in the Forgotten Lands. To obtain them, you will need to unlock Goofy’s Stall in the area and purchase them. You can also purchase the seeds here to grow your own. The Onion is bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Garlic can also be found in the Forest of Valor by harvesting it. Finally, the Milk can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry once you have the building unlocked.