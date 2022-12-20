Where to find Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are plenty of ingredients scattered across the lands of Disney Dreamlight Valley. The ingredients that you gathered are used to craft meals and drinks for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can replenish your stamina, raise friendship levels, and are sometimes used to complete quests. One of the many ingredients that you can obtain in the valley is Coffee Beans which are used to make coffee, lattes, and more. This guide will show you where you can find Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight valley.

How to unlock Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlike most of the ingredients in the game, you need to unlock Coffee Beans before you can start harvesting them. Similar to Coconuts, this comes in the form of a quest. The quest to unlock the Coffee Beans is called Very Sleep Stitch. To unlock it, you must bring Stitch to the valley by completing multiple quests that take a week or two to complete. Once this is done, progress through Stitch’s quest line like you would any other resident.

Once you have raised Stitch’s friendship level up enough, you will be able to find a coffee cup near Wall-E’s garden. This will start the Very Sleepy Stitch quest. During this quest, you will be tasked with collecting materials so that you can help nurture a dried-up coffee bean plant. Once this is done, you can plant the sapling in the Glade of Trust to help it grow.

Later on, the sapling will be fully grown and the quest will be complete. After this, you will start finding Coffee Bean bushes in the Glade of Trust. Each time you harvest Coffee Beans, the bushes will give you three. Since there will be three bushes in the Glade of Trust, you can get nine in total each time you harvest. Coffee Beans take 40 minutes to grow once they have been harvested.