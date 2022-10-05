As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will find various ingredients that you will use to make magnificent meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. Each of these recipes can be used to replenish your energy, increase your Friendship Level with the residents, and complete quests. One of the many meals you may create is the classic Fish ‘n’ Chips. This guide will show you how to make Fish ‘n’ Chips in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fish ‘n’ Chips recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are rated from one to five stars. This is to show how complex the meal is and how many ingredients are needed to make it. Since Fish ‘n’ Chips is a four-star meal, it requires four ingredients to make. These ingredients, however, are not available right away and it will take some time before you can get your hands on them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make this meal, you will need to gain access to the Forgotten Lands and Forest of Valor biomes. While the Forest of Valor is easy to access and only costs around 4,000 Dreamlight to unlock, the Forgotten Lands require 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock so it may take a while. Once you have both areas unlocked, you can start gathering the ingredients listed below:

Canola

Potato

A Fish

Wheat

The Canola is found in the Forest of Valor. You will need to purchase the Canola or the seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the area. The Potatoes are found in the Forgotten Lands at Goofy’s Stall. You can purchase the Potatoes or the seeds. The Wheat is found at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Once again, you can purchase the ingredient or the seeds required to grow it. Finally, you can use any fish for the meal. After obtaining all of the ingredients, head over to a cooking station to make yourself a plate of Fish ‘n’ Chips.