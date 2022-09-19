How to get Potatoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are plenty of ingredients that you will end up getting as you make your way through Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are easy-to-find ingredients like Basil, Raspberries, and Apples. Then there are more difficult-to-find ingredients like Bell Peppers, Rice, and Potatoes. That’s right, Potatoes are actually difficult to find in Dreamlight Valley. This guide will show you how you can get your hands on some Potatoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Potatoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a specific location where it can be found. While some of these ingredients can be found in multiple biomes, most of them will appear in only one, making them a little bit harder to locate. Potatoes, like Pumpkins, can only be found in one biome; the Forgotten Lands. Because of this, it may take you some time before you will get your hands on Potatoes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Forgotten Lands biome is the most expensive biome in Dreamlight Valley. It is located on the other side of the Sunlit Plateau and to reach it, you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau first. You can unlock the plateau with 7,000 Dreamlight. After that, you can find the entrance to the Forgotten Lands near the elephant skull. The Forgotten Lands will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight to access. Luckily, Dreamlight is pretty easy to collect.

Related: Where to find Leeks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you gain access to the Forgotten Lands biome, head over to Goofy’s Stall and open it. This can be done by interacting with the Scrooge McDuck sign in front of the stall. With the stall open, you will be able to purchase Potatoes for 189 Star Coins each. If you upgrade the stall once, you will get the option to purchase Potato Seeds for 55 Star Coins each. Once planted, Potatoes take 35 minutes to grow.