Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with various ingredients for you to find and turn into meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. While some of these recipes are quite easy to figure out, there are some that are pretty difficult and require ingredients that you can’t obtian right away. Fish Pasta is just one of the many meals that you can make as you progress through the game. This guide will show you how to make Fish Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fish Pasta recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Though Fish Pasta may look similar to Veggie Pasta, it is a bit more difficult to make. Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight is ranked from one to five stars. The more stars a meal has, the more ingredients are required to make it. Since Fish Pasta is a four-star meal, it requires four ingredients to make. Luckily, it shouldn’t take you too long to reach the area where you can obtain these ingredients.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Fish Pasta, you need to unlock the Forest of Valor biome. This area will cost you around 4,000 Dreamlight to access. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by unlocking Remy and following his quest line. After both of the prerequisites have been met, you can start gathering the ingredients below:

A Fish

Wheat

Garlic

Milk

There isn’t a specific type of fish that is required to make Fish Pasta. Because of this, you can go to any source and water and get any fish to use for the recipe. Wheat is found in the Peaceful Meadow. To obtain it, it needs to be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the area or grown using Wheat Seeds. The Garlic can be found in the Forest of Valor. Just like other spices, Garlic can be harvested from the forest floor. Finally, the Milk can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after you have unlocked the restaurant.