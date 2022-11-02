As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you will use to make wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to complete quests, be given to residents to raise their friendship level, or even sold for a profit. One of the many desserts you can make in the game is Fruit Sorbet; a tasty summertime treat. This guide will show you how to make Fruit Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fruit Sorbet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fruit Sorbet is a pretty simple recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley that only requires two ingredients to make. Unlike other recipes like Mint Sorbet, this one is pretty flexible with the ingredients that you can use. Unfortunately, the key ingredient needed for the recipe isn’t available until late in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to progress a fair amount into the game before you can make Fruit Sorbet. This is because one of the ingredients is locked behind Remy’s quest line. Before you can gather the required ingredients, you will need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant and complete Remy’s quest line. Once this is done, gather the following items for the dish:

Fruit

Slush Ice

Since this recipe is versatile, you can use any fruit in the game to make it. We used Apples to make ours but you can also use Raspberries or Blueberries. Slush Ice is the main component of the dish and isn’t unlocked until you complete Remy’s quest line. After this is done, you will see Slush Ice become available for purchase in the Chez Remy Pantry. Combine the ingredients together at a cooking station and you will get Fruit Sorbet.