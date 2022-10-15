As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will find tons of different ingredients that you can use to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be given to residents to increase their Friendship Level or even be used to complete quest steps. One of the many desserts you can make is Red Fruit Sorbet. A wonderful treat on a hot day in the valley. This guide will show you how to make Red Fruit Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Red Fruit Sorbet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Red Fruit Sorbet is a four-star meal. Because of this, you will need to obtain four ingredients to make this dessert. These ingredients, much like the ones required to make Banana Ice Cream are scattered across the valley and will take some time to obtain. Make sure you gather plenty of Dreamlight because you will need to unlock a few biomes.

Before you can make Red Fruit Sorbet, you will need to unlock either the Frosted Heights or Forgotten Lands biome. Both of these biomes are expensive with one costing 10,000 Dreamlight and the other costing 15,000 to unlock. You also need to unlock Dazzle Beach and the Chez Remy restaurant. Once you have unlocked the required areas, gather the following ingredients:

Gooseberry

Raspberry

Sugarcane

Slush Ice

Gooseberries can be found growing on bushes in the Frosted Heights or the Forgotten Lands. It is less costly to reach the Frosted Heights. Raspberries are found growing on bushes in both the Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow. Sugarcane can be bought from Groofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Finally, the Slush Ice can be bought from Remy in the Chez Remy Pantry once you have completed Remy’s quest line.