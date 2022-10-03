How to make Greek Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a ton of different recipes for you to learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can make everything from savory breakfast items to sugary desserts to fill your belly and the bellies of the various residents of the valley. Among these recipes is Greek Pizza. Though it may not be the most simple meal to make, it is one that is definitely worthwhile. This guide will show you how to make Green Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Greek Pizza Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for making Greek Pizza is fairly similar to the recipe required to make a Margherita Pizza. While a Margherita Pizza is a four-star recipe, the Greek Pizza is a five-star recipe. This means that it requires five ingredients to make. Luckily, you don’t need to progress too far into the game to unlock all of the biomes necessary to obtain the ingredients for the Greek Pizza.

Before you can make this recipe, you first need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. This is done by unlocking Remy and following his quest line. Shortly after Remy returns to the valley, you will help him open up the restaurant. You will also need to unlock the Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach biomes. Once this is all done, you will need the following ingredients:

A Spice

Tomato

Onion

Cheese

Wheat

The first two ingredients, and the easiest to obtain, are Wheat and spice. Wheat can be obtained by purchasing it from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. While most of the spices in the game will work for the pizza, the easiest ones to find are Basil and Oregano. Both spices are found in the Peaceful Valley and the Plaza. The Cheese can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry. Tomatoes can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Finally, Onions can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Once you have all the ingredients, you can craft the pizza at any cooking station.