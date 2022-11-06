How to make Grilled Combo Plate in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy contains a massive amount of food items, each with its usefulness. One such food item is the Grilled Combo Plate, which is one of Vera’s epic recipes. It helps you build resistance against certain types of enemies, and getting it is easy. Here is how to make the Grilled Combo Plate and where to gather its ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

Grilled Combo Plate recipe

It’s one of the best and only food items to give flame resistance, making it a great choice against firey enemies. Eating it grants 15% and 675 flame resistance, and 20 satiety points, meaning it will be effective as an overall food item. Cooking the Grilled Combo Plate is easy since you only need its recipe and three ingredients. Here are all the ingredients you need to make the Grilled Combo Plate.

1x Fleshy Tail

1x Chilis

1x Prime Cut

How to get the Grilled Combo Plate recipe

It’s impossible to cook the Grilled Combo Plate without its recipe, but you can easily get it by going to any cooking bot. Interact with a bot and select Creation from the options below. Put all the Grilled Combo Plate ingredients until you get a 90 to 100% success rate. After that, hit cook, and the bot will give you the recipe.

Where to gather the Grilled Combo Plate ingredients

You need three ingredients, and one of them can be tricky to get. Firstly you can get prime cut by killing most of the animals in the world, be it in Vera or Asperia map. To get chillis, head to the Salt Water Oasis in the Vera Map, as it’s the only place to get chillis. Look for the red plants at the oasis; when you find them, there will be chillis near them. Lastly, flashy tails are gathered by hunting wild creatures on the Vera map.