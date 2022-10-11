There are over a hundred different recipes that you can learn to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Each of these meals requires ingredients from around the valley for you to make and can be used to replenish your energy, increase your Friendship Level with the NPCs, and are even sometimes used to complete quests. One of the many meals you can make in the game is Gumbo, a classic southern dish. This guide will show you how to make Gumbo in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Gumbo recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars. This is to show how many ingredients are required to make it and how good of quality the meal is. Since Gumbo is a five-star meal, it requires you to grab five different ingredients from around the valley to make it. Unfortunately, these ingredients aren’t ones that you will find right away.

The ingredients required to make Gumbo are found in four different biomes that you need to unlock; the Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust, Dazzle Beach, and the Forest of Valor. To unlock these biomes, you will need to gather a decent amount of Dreamlight. This can be done by completing tasks and quests around the valley. Once you have all of the locations unlocked, gather the following ingredients for the meal:

Okra

Shrimp

Chili Peppers

Tomato

Onion

Okra can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. If it is unavailable, you can purchase and grow Okra Seeds instead. Shimp can be obtained by fishing the blue nodes in the water off Dazzle Beach. Chili Peppers and Chili Pepper Seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. Tomatoes are also on Dazzle Beach. They can be bought from Goofy’s Stall as well. Finally, Onions are bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Once you have all the ingredients, you can make yourself a nice big bowl of Gumbo.