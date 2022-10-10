There are a lot of different recipes that you can learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley and share with the residents. The meals you craft can be used to replenish your energy, increase your Friendship Level with the NPCs, and are sometimes used to complete quests. If you are a Disney fan, you may recognize some of these recipes from popular movies. Pawpsicles, for instance, are the treat in Zootopia. This guide will show you how to make Pawpsicles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Pawpsicle recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pawpisicles aren’t the most difficult dessert to make in the game. This sweet treat is about as difficult to make as a cone of Banana Ice Cream. Since this dessert is a three-star meal, it requires three ingredients to make it. While it may be simple to make, the ingredients required to make it aren’t the easiest to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Pawpsicles, you will first need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. Even more, you need to complete Remy’s quest line to obtain one of the ingredients. Once you have done all of this, you can collect the ingredients listed below:

A Fruit

Sugarcane

Slush Ice

Since the Pawpsicle recipe is pretty flexible, you can use any fruit in the game as one of the ingredients. Raspberries are one of the easiest to get since they are found in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Finally, Slush Ice is found in the Chez Remy Pantry after you complete Remy’s final quest. After getting all of the ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station and you will have some Pawpsicles, complete with a cooler.