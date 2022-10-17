As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you can use to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals are great for restoring your energy and can even be used to increase the Friendship Level of the NPCs. One of the many recipes you can learn is the one for Jam Waffles. This guide will show you how to make Jam Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Jam Waffles recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for Jam Waffles is pretty versatile, meaning you have flexibility when it comes to the ingredients that go into it. Each recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is given a star rank to show how many ingredients are required to make them. Since Jam Waffles is a four-star recipe, you will need four ingredients to make it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only task you need to complete before you can make some Jam Waffles is unlocking the Chez Remy restaurant. You will first encounter this restaurant when it is closed down at the start of the game. You can unlock it by unlocking Remy and following his quest line. Once the restaurant is unlocked, you will be able to access the Chez Remy Pantry for ingredients. Gather the following ingredients for the waffles:

A Fruit

Wheat

Milk

Eggs

Since the recipe is versatile, you can use any fruit that you want. Some of the fruits you have access to at the start of the game are Raspberries and Apples. Both are acceptable options when making these waffles. Wheat can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. You can also purchase Wheat Seeds to grow your own. Milk and Eggs can both be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry as soon as the restaurant is unlocked.